The Washoe County Board of Commissioners are meeting to discuss the controversial election integrity resolution.
There are 20 items on Commissioner Jeanne Herman's resolution (below) including voter registration requirements, ballot forms, and mailing requirements for ballots.
It also looks at who can act as poll workers in Washoe County, and whether National Guard or sheriff deputies should be present at polling locations.
Concerns over mail-in ballots and election integrity have been a hot button issue for many since the last election cycle.
The Washoe County Registrar of Voters previously told us that the electronic machines are safe. They are stand-alone machines that are not connected to the internet.
"They're not tied to the internet," Hill said. "These are machines that actually, on the side of them, if folks haven't voted before they'll see that there's a sheet of paper that runs through and you can see who you have voted for," Commissioner Alexis Hill said.