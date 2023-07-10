The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to discuss allowing cannabis consumption lounges in Washoe County during their next meeting.
That meeting is set for Tuesday, July 11th at 10 a.m. and will be held in the 9th Street Washoe County Clerk's Office.
Potential topics for discussion include whether the lounges will be allowed and, if so, where they would be allowed and what the licensing and permitting process might look like.
If the board decides to move forward with allowing the lounges, the next step would be to begin making amendments to certain Washoe County codes.