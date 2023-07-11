Update
On Tuesday, Washoe County Commissioners voted 3-2 to "note move forward with lounges in unincorporated areas."
Those against moving forward with the lounges were Vice Chair Jeanne Herman, and Commissioners Michael Clark and Clara Andriola.
Those for the lounges were Chair Alexis Hill, and Commissioner Mariluz Garcia.
It is unclear if and when the Board of County Commissioners could take up the issue again.
While SoL Cannabis did receive a conditional license from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, today's decision means SoL will not be able to move forward.
SoL Cannabis told us they are disappointed in the decision.
Original Story, June 22:
On Tuesday, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board approved dispensary, SoL Cannabis in Washoe Valley, of opening a cannabis consumption lounge.
However, while the state approved, Washoe County has not.
The dispensary needs the county to approve of a license in order to open a lounge, as local jurisdiction gets the final say.
Local governments are not required to include cannabis lounges if they choose not to.
"[We're] starting back from where we were in October [with] bringing it back up before the board and saying do you want to proceed with this or no," said Bethany Drysdale, Communications Manager for Washoe County.
In December of last year, the Washoe County Planning Commission heard the proposal to bring in cannabis consumption lounges and the voted ended in a tie, which means a technical denial in the amendment.
Back in January, the new board upheld the decision of the Planning Commission's denial.
With the new request, the Board of County Commissioners will review it again this time, however, with SoL Cannabis's new conditional license they received from the state.
Things are still in the early stages for a potential consumption lounge.
"So right now, where we stand is that the county commission will need to discuss if they wish to proceed with that or if they wish to not," Drysdale said.
The county has not yet agreed to move forward, but if they do, they have to set their guidelines and restrictions for it.
The state already has its set restrictions, however, the county can be even more restrictive, but they cannot be less.
The Founder of SoL Cannabis, Edward Alexander, has been working closely with Washoe County and hopes to make this situation a win-win for everybody.
"We're working with law enforcement to make sure that the concern over driving is mitigated," Alexander said. "Working with Washoe County to make sure any of their concerns are addressed to make sure everyone's comfortable with moving this ball forward."
With the possibility of a lounge, Alexander has a vision for it.
"And I think there's a little misconception about what a lounge could be," Alexander said. "For us, it's a place where cannabis will be part of the experience, but not necessarily the experience. We look towards entertainment. We look towards a culinary experience."
Alexander says one benefit of having a lounge is that it would limit the amount of people smoking in public places.
"This is going to take some of that away from the river walk," he said. "Away from downtown Reno. So that folks that want to experience a lounge can come to a lounge, but we're not subjecting to those who don't."
With having a lounge, he thinks it will help out dispensaries and their customers.
"It's against the law for them to consume on our property, it's kind of like inviting people to Disneyland and not letting them ride the ride," he said.
The soonest the Board of County Commissioners can have a discussion on moving forward with the lounges is July 11, but Washoe County says they cannot guarantee that.