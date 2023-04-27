The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting in Stead last Friday.
The medical examiner says 48-year-old Luis Carrillo-Zamora died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting was reported in a mobile home park on Panamint Drive around 3:45 p.m.
As of last Friday, when the shooting happened police did not have a suspect in custody.
We reached out to them for an update today but have not yet heard back.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.