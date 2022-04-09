Two people were arrested Friday night after allegedly being involved in a home invasion robbery in Olinghouse.
On Friday, April 8, at approximately 10:00 P.M. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to a residence in Olinghouse on a report of a home invasion and robbery.
When Deputies arrived on scene, they met with the victim who claimed Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson came to her house and demanded two firearms that were located inside the victim’s residence.
When the victim refused to comply with the demands, Wilson broke a window and stated that they would be coming into the house if the victim did not hand over the firearms.
The guns were handed over to Barnes and Wilson through the broken window.
Deputies attempted to locate Barnes and Wilson last night but were unsuccessful.
Patrol Deputies took over the case today, April 9, 2022, and were able to locate Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson at their residence in Olinghouse.
After an hour and a half standoff, both Barnes and Wilson surrendered peacefully.
Erik Barnes and Cheynia Wilson were transported to the Washoe County Detention Facility. Erik Barnes was arrested on the following charges:
- Robbery – a felony
- Two counts of grand larceny of a firearm – a felony
- Two counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm – a felony
Cheynia Wilson was arrested on the following charges:
- Robbery – a felony
- Two counts of grand larceny of a firearm – a felony
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story.)