Washoe County deputies have arrested a man they say strangled someone at a home on Sun Valley Blvd. last month.
Deputies say they arrested 29-year-old Damon Ramirez on August 15th after they contacted the victim and learned that the suspect was inside the home.
Deputies say they initially responded to a call of domestic battery by strangulation on July 10th noting that Ramirez had already left the home by the time officers arrived on scene.
Ramirez was taken into custody without incident by deputies, K9 units, detectives as well as members of the Regional Narcotics Unit last Tuesday.
Ramirez was booked into the Washoe County Jail on $50,000 bond and now faces charges of:
- Domestic Battery by Strangulation
- Child Abuse or Neglect
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Manufacturing a Controlled Substance in the Presence of a Child
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug Without a Prescription
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 328-3001 and refer to case #23-3542.
If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, these community resources are available:
* Crisis Support Services of Nevada: Call or text 988
* WCSO Victims’ Advocates
* WCSO Mobile Outreach Safety Team (MOST) Domestic Violence Resource Center: 775-329-4150
* Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: 775-322-3466
* Sierra Community House, Incline Village, 24-hour crisis line: 800-736-1060
* Protection Order Help Center: 775-328-3127
If you are in an emergency, call 911 immediately.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)