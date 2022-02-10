Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies have arrested a 63-year-old man for non-compliance on a sex offender order.
On February 9, Deputies were called to the Nevada CARES Campus at about 7:45 p.m. on a report of a resident causing a disturbance.
Deputies made contact with Andra Byrd, 63 and during a routine records check, they found that Byrd was a sex offender who was not in compliance.
Detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) investigated and verified Byrd was no longer living at his registered address, and had been living at the CARES Campus off and on since November.
Byrd was arrested and charged with one felony count of being a sex offender who failed his required verification.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)