The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting, which occurred near Interstate 80 near Wadsworth on Thursday.
As a result, deputies say the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no immediate threat to public safety.
One Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.
Anyone who knows anything about this incident or was a witness is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Unit at 775-328-3320 and refer to case #WC22-4108.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)