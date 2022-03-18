Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued 98 citations and pulled over 99 drivers as part of a statewide Joining Forces event held at the end of February through the beginning of March.
From February 25th through March 12th, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office joined regional law enforcement agencies for a high-intensity traffic enforcement campaign aimed at reducing speeding.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to this effort initiated a total 99 traffic stops. Although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.
A total of 74 speeding citations were issued during this Joining Forces event. There were no arrests for DUI, and there were no citations issued for not wearing a seat belt, improper use of a child seat, pedestrian at fault, driver at fault, or distracted driving – all required statistics to track during Joining Forces events. A total of 24 other traffic citations were issued.
Reminder: the next Joining Forces event is currently underway. This event runs through March 22nd and focuses on impaired driving.
The Sheriff’s Office participation in these Joining Forces campaigns is made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story.)