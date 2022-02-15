Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies today announced the arrest of multiple people as the result of an investigation into the theft of a declared dangerous dog from the Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) Shelter.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on February 2, deputies responded to a reported commercial burglary at WCRAS. When they arrived on scene, deputies found several fences cut, and one kennel’s lock forcibly cut.
A Pit Bull Terrier named Lola housed inside that kennel was gone. Lola was residing at WCRAS after having been declared a dangerous dog through the Washoe County Administrative Hearing Office.
Lola was seized by Animal Services on January 10, in the interest of public safety. Between that date and the day of the burglary, Lola’s owner Rachel Irvin visited Lola multiple times at the WCRAS facility.
While investigating the WCRAS burglary, deputies learned that Lola was deemed to be aggressive and dangerous. In surveillance footage from her dognapping, Lola appeared playful and familiar with the people removing her from the premises. As a result of this and other information, deputies were able to establish probable cause to arrest Rachel Irvin.
Through intelligence gathered during a separate investigation – Animal Control Officers, with the assistance of Deputy Sheriffs, went to Irvin’s residence to serve a search warrant and re-seize the dog. While facilitating the warrant deputies made contact with three other men who reside at the home: Timothy Hires, 29, Christopher King, 43, and Ryan Wood, 39. Deputies found a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and a controlled substance(s) inside the residence.
While serving the warrant, Rachel Irvin was seen by Animal Control Officers fleeing the home, getting into a vehicle, and leaving the scene. Deputies performed a traffic stop and positively identified Irvin inside the vehicle.
All four people contacted during the issuance of the search and seizure warrant were arrested.
The female, black and white, Pit Bull Terrier, Lola, with a distinctive white marking on her chest, is still unaccounted for.
Washoe County Regional Animal Services wants to warn the public to not approach her if seen. Tips on Lola’s location may be sent anonymously to WCRAS by calling (775) 322-3647, or by emailing pets@washoecounty.gov.