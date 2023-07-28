The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 12-year-old Arya Daffern.
Arya is currently believed to be with her non-custodial biological mother, 45-year-old Angela Sloan.
She is described as white, 5'1" tall, weighs about 90-95 pounds and may have a shaved head.
Angela Sloan was last known to be driving a 2004 Volvo XC70 with a Nevada license plate of 904V70 and it was last seen on Monday, July 24 in Ogden, Utah.
Sloan has previous ties to Missouri, Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Fitzmier at (775)745-3010 or by email at ttfitzmier@washoecounty.gov, reference case # WC23-3627.
Information can also be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or secretwitness.com.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)