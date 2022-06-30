Washoe County Deputies need your help finding the owners of some items they believe may be stolen.
Deputies say they found the items while checking on a broken down car on Pyramid Highway Highway near Wingfield Hills Road on June 25th. They say while speaking to Megan Tully, they saw a gun inside the car and some drugs.
Deputies say Tully was eventually arrested on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies say they also found several items inside the car that appear to have been stolen.
Investigators would like to speak with residents who believe that they may be the rightful owners of the property.
If you believe you were a victim or have additional information related to this case, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350 or email Deputy James Davis at JMDavis@washoecounty.gov
Refer to case # WC22-3185
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)