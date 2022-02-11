Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies issued 17 citations and pulled over 22 drivers as part of a statewide Joining Forces event held in January.
From January 10th through January 22, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office joined regional law enforcement agencies for a high-intensity traffic enforcement campaign aimed at reducing distracted driving.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies assigned to this effort initiated a total 22 traffic stops.
Although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.
The following arrest and citation statistics were tracked during this event:
0 DUI arrests
0 seat belt violations
0 child seat violations
6 speeding violations
0 pedestrian at fault violations
0 driver at fault violations
8 distracted driving violations
3 all other citations
1 unrelated arrest
Reminder: the next Joining Forces event is currently underway. This event runs through February 15th and focuses on impaired driving.
The Sheriff’s Office participation in these Joining Forces campaigns is made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
