Throughout the weekend of July 1st through the 3rd, Washoe County Sheriff's deputies will be aboard Marine 9 at Lake Tahoe participating in a national awareness and enforcement campaign called Operation Dry Water.
The goal of this campaign is to increase awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence, as alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.
Deputies will be looking for signs of impaired boating and talking to boaters about the dangers of operating a motorized vessel under the influence.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has participated in Operation Dry Water for fifteen years.
As recreational activity on Lake Tahoe increases, the Sheriff's Office has focused their efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence.
To learn more about this campaign, visit: https://www.nasbla.org/operationdrywater/home
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)