A Washoe County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14.
The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Deputy Brian Fisher was immediately placed on Leave Without Pay.
Jail records show he was booked into the Washoe County Jail just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's being held on $75,000 bail.
No other details about this case have been released.
The criminal investigation is being handled by the Sparks Police Department. Pending any outcomes of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office internal investigation, additional personnel actions may be taken.
Fisher is scheduled to appear in Sparks Justice Court on January 3rd.
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam does not condone this alleged behavior.
“Crimes against children are especially egregious, and must be investigated thoroughly and impartially,” Sheriff Balaam said. “Which is why, as soon as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations against Deputy Fisher – we asked for Sparks Police investigators to take over the case.”