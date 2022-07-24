Some quick thinking and reflexes helped a Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputy avoid a head on collision Friday night.
According to the Sheriff's Office, while on patrol in Sun Valley, a Deputy observed that an oncoming truck on Highland Ranch Parkway had crossed over the center line and was on a collision course with his patrol vehicle.
The Deputy made an evasive maneuver and was sideswiped by the oncoming truck, knocking the side mirror off the patrol vehicle and damaging the driver’s side.
The Deputy was able to initiate a traffic stop, Sparks Police Officers arrived on scene and completed an investigation.
The driver of the truck displayed signs and symptoms of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and a breathalyzer test provided a result of .171 BAC.
Both the Deputy and driver were seen and cleared by medical personnel on scene.
The driver of the truck was arrested.