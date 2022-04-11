April 11 Update:
Secret Witness says people can't pick and choose what specific cases they will raise rewards for or donate to, and their rewards follow a standard.
"We don't want to fall in a situation where the victim of a family with financial means is more valuable than the victim of a family without financial means," says Secret Witness' chairman, Ken Lightfoot.
He says, higher rewards don't usually help raise the number of tips.
The family says, they will continue to raise the money independently, and if they can't raise the reward amount, they will use the money to buy Anna Scott's headstone.
April 9 Update:
An ongoing raffle hopes to raise funds for the Secret Witness Reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect(s) involved in murder of Anna Scott.
Tickets are $10 each with all proceeds going to the Secret Witness Reward.
The raffle ends on May 6, 2022.
There will also be peaceful march/prayer circle for Scott on Wednesday, April 13 at City Plaza (10 N. Virginia Street) and ending at the Federal building (360 Booth Street)
About: This will be a March and prayer circle to speak up for Anna Marie Scott. NO Justice NO Peace SAY HER NAME We are her voice We won't stop until JUSTICE IS SERVED. ** Event organized by Victoria Erwin **https://t.co/kI6hL6Crrh #JusticeForAnnaMarieScott #MMIW— Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe (@plpt) March 31, 2022
On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
Detectives wish to remind the public that only information released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is deemed to be credible.
Detectives’ primary goal is to solve Scott’s homicide, and to bring justice to Scott and her loved ones.
Anyone with information relating to Scott’s murder should contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900
The coroner says the woman whose body was found in a burnt car last month died from a gunshot wound.
Washoe County deputies say Anna Scott was found dead inside the car on I-580 near Galena Creek just over a month ago.
Authorities are investigating the 23-year-old's death as a homicide.
Scott left behind two children and her family is trying to raise $10,000. Two online fundraisers have been created to help the family.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Washoe County detectives at 775-328-3320 or call/text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.
1/Detectives were called to the scene of a car fire on the shoulder of southbound I-580 at the Galena Creek Bridge early this morning.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 3, 2022
First responders fighting the fire found a deceased person in the vehicle. Detectives are called to any deaths with suspicious circumstances. pic.twitter.com/IHqOQPeDo6