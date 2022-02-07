Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives are investigating the theft of more than $24,000 in cash and merchandise during a commercial burglary which occurred Sunday, February 6 at a convenience store on White Lake Parkway in Cold Springs.
Patrol deputies responded to an alarm from the store shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Upon entry, deputies observed the store in disarray, including but not limited to, an empty cash register drawer on the ground, multiple slot machines pried open, and the shelf behind the counter tousled and emptied.
After an inventory performed by the business owner and employees – it was determined more than $24,000 worth of cigarettes and cash were stolen from the store. Of that, deputies recovered and returned close to $7,000 worth of merchandise and an additional $446 in cash to the business owner.
Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: 22-628.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)