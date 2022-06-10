Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested a 23-year-old man from Reno for drug trafficking and sales charges.
In February 2022, RNU detectives received a secret witness tip that Darin Baca was selling Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while being in possession of firearms.
Detectives initiated an investigation and it progressed through the month of April when detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases from Baca where they purchased both Fentanyl powder and fraudulent M30 Fentanyl pills.
The investigation concluded on April 27th, 2022, in the area of the University of Nevada, Reno campus near Enterprise Rd/Valley Rd in Reno NV, when RNU detectives and WCSO K9 unit took Baca into custody.
The Sheriff's Office says approximately 1000 Fentanyl pills, pink powder Fentanyl, and two firearms were recovered.
Baca was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, one count of Sales of a Controlled Substance, one count of Sales of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school/park, one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance (100-400gm), and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited person