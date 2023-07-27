New Senior Meal Site in Lemmon Valley
Seniors can now enjoy community lunches in Lemmon Valley.

Washoe County's Human Services agency is expanding their congregate meal program to the Westbrook Community Center at 315 Westbrook Lane.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Meals are available to seniors 60 and older for a suggested donation of $2, although anyone else who wishes to have a meal can do so for $4.

People have the option of eating the meal on location or to-go.

Meal reservations are required for all the county sites, except the 9th street Reno location, prior to 8:30 a.m., same day. To reserve a meal, call 775-328-2786. 

To see the other locations, click here.

