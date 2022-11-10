Another ballot count update is expected sometime Thursday for Washoe County.

Officials say that update will come after a 'bulk of ballots' have been counted.

It will still be days before all the ballots in Nevada are counted especially with all the mail-in ballots this time around.

In Washoe County, the registrar's office is dealing with an unexpected mass of mail ballots received on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were expecting about 16,000 mail ballots from Election Day, but actually got 18,500.

Mail delivery on Wednesday brought in approximately 4,500 ballots.

“Our staff did an incredible job keeping us caught up leading into Election Day so that we are able to process everything we received yesterday, and we expect to report a large spike in results tomorrow,” Interim Registrar Jamie Rodriguez said. “We did a lot of work to make sure we had as much information as possible yesterday, but now it means that today’s results will be smaller. Tomorrow we’ll have more information to report. My focus is to count ballots accurately, not quickly.”

There are currently 200-300 suspended ballots that will be processed after all other ballots are tabulated.

Approximately 1,400 ballots are awaiting signature curing.

"I think between the primary and now this election, we are seeing that there is a really strong preference for mail ballots. And so I do think we are going to have to continue to add more resources to support the processing of mail ballots,” says Jamie Rodriguez, Interim Registrar of Voters, Washoe County.

They also have a few thousand mail ballots that have issues - either they're damaged, or filled out in colored ink or pencil or the signature doesn't match.

So if you voted using a mail ballot, it's a good idea to go online and check that there are no issues with it... And if there are, you can fix them in time.

You can go on to this website to check your ballot: https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections/voters/tracking

“If you sent in a mail ballot, that'll show if we received it, if your ballot has been challenged, it'll show that your ballot has been challenged."

The registrar will notify people by mail if there's an issue, but it's faster to check it online.

The last day to cure problematic ballots is Monday at 5 p.m., but they will be open over the weekend during business hours.

Final results will be posted on the Secretary of State's website. They will not be official until the canvass on November 18, but they will be updated routinely until then.

The canvass of the general election returns will happen on or before the 10th working day following the General Election, this year being on November 18.

See below:

Members of the Supreme Court will meet with the Secretary of State on Nov. 22 to canvass the vote.

She asks that voters be patient, everything will be counted, it may just take some time.

Meanwhile, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said they're working on counting 14,000 mail ballots they received on Tuesday and ballots that were dropped in in-person on Monday - and they expected to receive 12,000 mail ballots on Wednesday.

They're also working through thousand of ballots dropped off on Monday.

Those will be counted in the days ahead but it's hard to say how many mail ballots they will end up getting because of how new mail-in voting is in Nevada.

The county also has a 'considerable amount' of ballots from area drop boxes and they're working on processing electronic provisional ballots.

Despite polls closing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, everyone who was in line at the time of the closing, they were still able to vote so that pushed back the start of the ballot count a few hours.

He says Clark County was focused on receiving ballots on Election Day, so that was their priority.

The deadline for them to count mail in ballots is next Tuesday and the deadline to cure ballots is Monday.