Earlier this week, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) located and arrested a man who failed to appear in a Washoe County court for a domestic battery case.
On April 20, 2023, a bench warrant for Failing to Appear was issued by a Washoe County District Judge.
Michael Jerome Frison failed to show up for his trial relating to the crime of Battery Which Constitutes Domestic Violence With Substantial Bodily Harm.
The trial was continued in his absence where he was found guilty.
Frison had violently battered his girlfriend causing her to suffer a broken jaw and swollen eye.
Investigation revealed Frison was staying at a Motel 6 in Salem, Oregon. Frison was located by members of the USMS Fugitive Task Force out of Portland, Oregon and taken into custody without incident.
Frison was booked into the Marion County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice and will await extradition back to Reno.
District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated, “I want to thank all the agencies involved with apprehending these fugitives. This is a good example of how law enforcement agencies in Northern Nevada work together to help keep our community safe”