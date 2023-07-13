Later this summer the Washoe County Health District will cease to exist, at least under its current name.
The agency will soon be known as Northern Nevada Public Health, according to a Health District press release.
The change is meant to better position public health services and programs that serve residents and business of Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.
There will be no changes to services offered, but the new name will come with a new logo, website and color scheme.
More information will be released once the new name is launched.