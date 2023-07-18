The next helicopter mosquito treatment in Washoe County took place early Tuesday morning.
The Washoe County Health District says the application treated wetlands and other known habitats of mosquitos on public lands in the North Valleys, Spanish Springs, South Reno and Washoe Valley.
The environmentally-friendly treatment is a granular product, not a liquid spray. It is specifically designed to target mosquito larvae to prevent them from becoming biting adults that may transmit diseases like West Nile virus and others.
So far, no West Nile Virus cases have been reported in Washoe County this year in either humans or mosquito samples.
Symptoms of West Nile include headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, paralysis, and death.
Aerial mosquito treatment...engaged. pic.twitter.com/JrsiXLnuCC— Washoe County Health District (@WashoeHealth) July 18, 2023