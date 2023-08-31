The Washoe County Health District is now going by a new name, "Northern Nevada Public Health".
The agency says people won't see much of a difference with the services they offer.
They tell us the name change is more of an effort to help the community understand they're a regional agency.
So, if you live in this area, they may be able to help you.
“We have several hundred staff that are busy working to make sure we're protected from communicable diseases, water pollution, sanitary conditions, diseases carried by mosquitos, rodents, etc.,” says Kevin Dick, Health Officer for NNPH.
To help celebrate the change, August 31st has been named as ‘Northern Nevada Public Health Day.'
The county says while NNPH is located in the same complex with many Washoe County departments, it is a regional entity governed by the District Board of Health with representation from the Cities of Reno, Sparks, Washoe County, and the medical community. The Board of Health is composed of one elected official and one community member appointed by each jurisdiction, and one physician appointed by the Board.
The name change, was recommended by the District Board of Health in 2021, at the request of local elected officials to help make it clear to the community that the Health District is a regional entity governed by the District Board of Health.
(Washoe County contributed to this report.)