The Washoe County Health District is reporting one additional case of monkeypox in Washoe County, for a total of 16 cases.

The newest case involves a man in his 30s.

The first case was reported on July 21.

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is hosting a monkeypox vaccine event on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022.

Current eligibility:

Direct contact in the past 14 days, or household contact of, known or suspected person with monkeypox

Notification from the Health District

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary, who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days

Individuals who have or had monkeypox, or have symptoms of monkeypox, are not eligible for the vaccine at this time. Instead, they should seek testing or treatment from their medical provider.

Monkeypox vaccine event to be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Faces NV

The Health District is partnering with Faces NV bar & nightclub for a monkeypox vaccine event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Residents can make an appointment or walk-in. The venue will be closed that day to allow for vaccines to be administered.

Appointments are encouraged as it will speed up the vaccine process. When making the monkeypox vaccine appointment, make sure to select Sept. 13 to find open appointment times.

Faces NV is located at 235 W. 2nd Street, Reno. Anyone who meets the above criteria is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.

0:56 Washoe County Health District Vaccinates 280 for Monkeypox Last Week The Washoe County Health District says it vaccinated nearly 300 people for monkeypox last week.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is rare and spreads from person to person through close physical contact. Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox and is rarely fatal.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Prevention

According to the CDC, residents should take the following steps to prevent monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.



Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.



Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Monkeypox vaccines

The monkeypox vaccine is limited and currently unavailable to the general public in Washoe County. The Health District is working with state and federal partners to obtain additional vaccines. Currently, vaccines are only available for confirmed contacts to a known case and lab personnel who handle specimens.

(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)