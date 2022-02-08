After recent complaints of unpermitted street food venders, The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) will investigate to determine the compliance with current food safety regulations and practices for Washoe County food vendors.
“Our main goal is to ensure public health and safety and prevent customers getting sick from foodborne illnesses, which may occur if food is not properly stored or handled,” said Erin Dixon, Division Director for Environmental Health Services at WCHD. “We are asking for the vendors cooperation to obtain the proper permits and equipment they need to safely operate to reduce the risk to the community and limit the need for us to issue citations and shut down operations.”
Response to the complaints received found that many were Hispanic food vendors operating without a permit serving the Latino community.
To assist food operators such as street food vendors obtain permits, WCHD is hosting a Spanish Townhall meeting to provide valuable information about how to obtain a permit, and to hear from the Hispanic community about how WCHD can assist them.
The Townhall will be taking place Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., via video conference, Facebook Live and in person at the Washoe County Commission Chambers, 1001 E. 9th St., Building A, Reno, NV 89520.
In July 2021 WCHD issued notices of violation and cease and desist orders to six local food operators for unpermitted food operations and violations of basic food safety regulations. The six operators were selling sliced fruit, whole fruit, tacos, beverages and shaved ice without a permit at temporary, pop-up locations along busy streets.