The Washoe County Health District says it vaccinated nearly 300 people for monkeypox last week.
Due to limited shots, vaccine eligibility continues to be limited to specific groups right now. This includes LGBTQ+ men who have had multiple sex partners in the last two weeks.
Doctors in our community continue to stress while these groups are the most impacted right now, monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. They warn anyone could get it, and should take precautions at more crowded events. “At a concert, crowded place, you can make physical contact with people and should be more careful. Same thing as the fitness center and other places,” says Dr. Muge Akpinar-Elci Dean of the School of Public Health, UNR.
The doctor says to be careful about sharing things or physical contact at crowded places especially, because you may not know who is sick or not.
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is hosting a monkeypox vaccine event on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022.
Current eligibility:
- Direct contact in the past 14 days, or household contact of, known or suspected person with monkeypox
- Notification from the Health District
- Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary, who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days
Individuals who have or had monkeypox, or have symptoms of monkeypox, are not eligible for the vaccine at this time. Instead, they should seek testing or treatment from their medical provider.
Monkeypox vaccine event to be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Faces NV
The Health District is partnering with Faces NV bar & nightclub for a monkeypox vaccine event on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Residents can make an appointment or walk-in. The venue will be closed that day to allow for vaccines to be administered.
Appointments are encouraged as it will speed up the vaccine process. When making the monkeypox vaccine appointment, make sure to select Sept. 13 to find open appointment times.
Faces NV is located at 235 W. 2nd Street, Reno, NV. Anyone who meets the above criteria is eligible for the monkeypox vaccine.
14th monkeypox case reported in Washoe County
The Health District reported the 14th monkeypox case in Washoe County on Aug. 31, 2022: a male in his 20s who was not hospitalized.
For more information about monkeypox in Washoe County, including updated case numbers, go to the Health District website, www.washoecounty.gov/monkeypox.
For questions, email monkeypox@washoecounty.gov.