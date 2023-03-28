Families that are struggling with nutritious food costs in Washoe County are encouraged to learn more about the Washoe County Health District – Women Infant Children (WIC) program, especially those who have received temporary federal emergency SNAP funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and previously was referred to as “Food Stamps,” increased distributions to families during the COVID-19 pandemic and those extra benefits are set to end in April, with March being the last month people will receive the increased amount.
The WIC program is a short-term nutrition intervention program designed for long-term benefits for families currently in low-income brackets with children under 5 to safeguard health during critical times of growth and development. The program is funded by grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Families who qualify for SNAP, and others who meet WIC eligibility requirements, are encouraged to apply for local WIC benefits.
Immediate benefits for families on WIC can include:
- Healthy foods
- Individualized information about nutrition
- Referrals to help families meet other needs
- Breastfeeding support, including breast pumps and expert advice
To learn more or to start the application process, you can click on the appropriate link (English) (En Español)