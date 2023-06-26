The Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association (WCHDSA) hosted its 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Montreux Golf Course Monday.
Former Washoe County Sheriff Dennis Balaam started the charitable foundation in 2003.
In the years since, the WCHDSA has utilized monies generated by membership fees, dues, grants, and donations to provide the WCSO with special training and equipment such as armored shields, SWAT Team equipment, training gear, and diversity & management training focused on leadership development.
Notably, the WCHDSA assists the WCSO with community outreach events.
Thanks to the generous donations of the Association, nearly 300 local children are provided essential items and Christmas gifts during the Annual Shop with a Sheriff Christmas shopping event.
The Association also provides funding for the WCSO’s annual Christmas in July – Back to School event, which provides more than 1200 backpacks full of supplies and hygiene items to Washoe County youth in need.