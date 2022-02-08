Staff at the Washoe County Jail responded to two inmates who were found unresponsive on Monday night.
Detention Facility commissioned and civilian staff responded to two inmates experiencing a medical emergency shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7.
Deputies located the two unresponsive inmates and immediately began chest compressions. Upon arrival of medical staff and additional deputies – the inmates were each given six or more doses of naloxone, a medication known to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Prior to the medical incident, deputies had completed a security check within the involved housing unit shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Both inmates were transported by REMSA Health to an area hospital.
One has since returned to the Detention Facility and has been placed on observation in the Infirmary. The second inmate remains at the hospital in critical condition.
Reno Fire Department HazMat personnel responded to clean the inmates’ cell.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this incident.
Detectives have determined that drugs are a factor in this incident; however, this is an ongoing investigation.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)