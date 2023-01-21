A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car.
The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20.
Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and 5 Alpha Industires, LLC last month after finding a GPS device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.
Court documents also reveal that McNeely was interviewed by Sparks Police and did not disclose the "name of the client without a subpoena signed by a judge."
Schieve, who filed the lawsuit as a private citizen is seeking restitution for invasion of privacy, trespassing, civil conspiracy and negligence, as well as attorney’s costs.