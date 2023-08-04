Washoe County K9 Partners has received the Operation Helping Heroes award from COUNTRY Financial, and a $1,500 donation alongside it.
Washoe County K9 Partners is a non-profit organization designed to help Washoe County’s law enforcement dogs that serve and protect our communities with equipment, training, and medical needs.
The donation will help fund much needed equipment and supplies for the K9 teams.
“My passion for K9 working dogs drew me to this group and I wanted to do something to recognize and give back to these hardworking teams,” said COUNTY Financial representative Eric Herzberg. “I’m happy this donation can contribute to their continued wellbeing.”
COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.
(COUNTRY Financial)