The Friends of Washoe County library are hosting a 9-day book sale and it starts Saturday, February 12th, 2022. It will last through Sunday, February 20th, 2022.
The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is in the Reno Town Mall, located at South Virginia Street and Peckham.
Shoppers can looks through thousands of books on sale at either 50-cents or $1.00. That includes mystery books, romance novels, foreign language, and history, as well as many other genres.
CD's, DVD's, VHS are also on sale. They accept cash and check payments only.
The Friends of Washoe County Library is a volunteer organization. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.