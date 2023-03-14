The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has announced that a man from Washoe County has been sentenced to a maximum term in prison for a brutal attempted murder case that took place in April 2022.
Ronald Terrance Duvall (69) who was on parole at the time of this crime, was convicted of sexual assault in 1979 and sentenced to life in prison.
Since that time, he was paroled and revoked twice before being granted parole a third time, just weeks before his arrest in this case.
Duval previously pled guilty in November to one count of Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon and was sentenced today by District Court Judge Egan Walker to the maximum term of 20 years in prison for the attempted murder and a consecutive 20-year term for the deadly weapon enhancement.
In addition, the court also ordered these sentences to run consecutive to Duvall’s sexual assault life sentence.
On April 20, 2022, the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a South Reno counseling office. When officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the neck, head, abdomen, hand and leg.
Witnesses at the scene were able to direct RPD offices to the suspect, later identified as Duvall. When located, Duvall had blood on his clothing and was in possession of two large knives.
A subsequent investigation determined that Duvall had appeared at the counseling center and randomly attacked one of its employees with a knife. No motive for the stabbing was ever identified.
At sentencing Deputy District Attorney Travis Lucia argued that prisons were built for people like Ronald Duvall.
In seeking the maximum sentence, the State argued that the terrible nature of the defendant’s crime and his repeated failures while on prior grants of parole, where he engaged in violence, refused to comply with his medication requirements, and was identified as being an ongoing threat to the community despite efforts at rehabilitation, all justified a forty year prison term.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)