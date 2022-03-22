The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a defendant previously convicted on multiple theft charges has been sentenced to over 32 years in prison.
Shane Patrick Ryan, age 45 (dob 5/29/76) from Washoe County, pled guilty in January to 4 counts of Theft and 1 count of Attempted Theft in District Court. He was sentenced last Tuesday to 32 years, 6 months in prison with parole eligibility set to begin after a minimum of 13 years has been served.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ryan was ordered to pay restitution of over $600,000 dollars to the victim businesses in the case.
The case against Ryan began in February 2020 when detectives with the Regional Repeat Offender Program (ROP) began an investigation into attempted thefts of ATM machines.
During the investigation ROP detectives identified Ryan as the suspect who had committed numerous thefts of construction equipment such as vehicles, tractors and trailers, which he then used to steal or attempt to steal ATM machines from local banks and credit unions.
The crimes were committed over the course of a three-month period and resulted in combined financial losses for the involved banks and construction companies of over $617,000 dollars. Following their investigation, ROP detectives arrested Ryan and the case was referred to this office and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Luke Prengaman. In addition, the above sentence was ordered to run consecutive to a conviction in a 2021 Burglary case where Ryan was convicted of having burglarized a former employer’s business.
Ryan was sentenced to a term of 90 months, with parole eligibility after 36 months has been served. Restitution was ordered in the amount of $63,000 dollars.