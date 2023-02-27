February 27 Update:
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the five deceased individuals involved in an aircraft crash that occurred on February 24 near Stagecoach, Nevada.
- Edward Pricola, 32, of Reno, Nevada (flight medical crew)
- Mark Rand, 69, of Reno, Nevada (patient)
- Terri Rand, 66, of Reno, Nevada (passenger and spouse of the patient)
- Ryan Watson, 27, of Reno, Nevada (flight medical crew)
- Scott Walton, 46, of Allendale, Michigan (pilot)
All decedents were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and were later identified by fingerprint comparison.
Autopsies revealed the cause of death for all five decedents was multiple blunt force injuries.
GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for the victims of the crash
------------------------------------------------------
February 26 Update:
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a briefing on their investigation on the Care Flight crash that killed five people near Stagecoach on Friday night.
NTSB says the plane which was owned by Guardian Flight was in the air for about 14 minutes before it crashed on its way to Salt Lake City.
Before the crash, NTSB says the plane was in a descending right turn at 19,000 feet before breaking apart mid-air.
Crews are still out at the crash site gathering evidence.
In their investigation, the NTSB will be reviewing the pilot's actions, the aircraft maintenance records file and turbulence in the area during the crash.
A preliminary report should be released in a few weeks and a final report could take up to 18 months.
-------------------------------
Original Story from February 25:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed five people lost their lives after a PC-12 fixed-wing plane operated by REMSA and Care Flight crashed near Stagecoach, Nevada Friday night.
The five people on board were a Guardian Flight pilot, a REMSA flight nurse and flight paramedic, a patient and the patient's family member. There were no survivors.
The plane went off radar at 9:45pm Friday, according to REMSA.
The full statement from REMSA Health is here:
"Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada. We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived. The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.
Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies.
The Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash which is under investigation.
As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service."
Some Nevada officials, politicians and communities are also sharing their condolences for those who lost their lives in the crash.
