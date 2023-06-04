The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office grieves the passing of retired K9 Murphy.
K9 Murphy passed away this week with his family by his side.
K9 Murphy was a Springer Spaniel born in Ireland and was certified in narcotics detection.
In 2012, Murphy began his public service with K9 Trooper Vietti with the Nevada State Police.
Murphy continued his service with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and was partnered with K9 handler Deputy Gamboa as part of the HIDTA task force.
On October 12, 2019, after seven years of service, Murphy retired after a career filled with many accolades.
Murphy will be remembered as a tremendous partner with a relentless love for playing ball.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)