Washoe County Commissioners voted to move forward with creating a county code for cannabis consumption lounges. They're now expected to bring back draft policy for a new code within 45 days.
The code will have to be heard at two public hearings before it's finalized.
Some of the questions the policy could answer pertain to location.
This includes if they'll be allowed as a stand alone business or only attached to an existing dispensary.
They're also considering whether to allow outdoor lounges, or only indoor.
As of right now, the county does not have codes related to lounges. Because of this, they're still not allowed.