Washoe County Commissioners have approved an ordinance that sets up new penalties for spectators at illegal street races.
Trick driving displays, also known as “sideshows,” have become increasingly prevalent in Washoe County, often drawing large crowds and resulting in injuries, citations, arrests, and damage to property and vehicles.
These incidents pose unique dangers to the community and challenges to law enforcement because they are commonly organized via social media, word of mouth, or other methods of instant communication, and they frequently entail a series of related incidents that begin in one location and move to another when police arrive.
The amended ordinance now recognizes these sideshow activities as reckless driving and public nuisances that can be treated as imminent threats to public health, safety, and welfare, and enforced as such.
The City of Reno and City of Sparks passed similar ordinances earlier this year, so today’s action brings the county in line with its closest partners and empowers law enforcement to uniformly and comprehensively enforce the prohibition of these activities.
(Washoe County)