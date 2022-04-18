Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN) and the Drug Enforcement Administration are hosting the semiannual Prescription Drug Round Up at various locations throughout Washoe County.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Many of those who report misuse of prescription medication say they get their drugs free from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet. Also, when medication is put down drains, it can pollute our water and unintentionally expose the community and wildlife to the chemicals in those medications.
The Prescription Round Up is a unique opportunity for the Washoe County community to protect their loved ones, the community, and the environment
On Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. tp 2 p.m., these locations will be taking any old medications you have lying around your home to help eliminate potential abuse or dependence by those who may find access to them.
- Raley's, 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno
- Raley's, 1630 Robb Drive, Reno
- Reno Elks Lodge, 597 Kumle Lane, Reno
- Smith's, 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno
- Smith's, 750 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
- Smith's, 1255 Baring Blvd., Sparks
- Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 405 Golden Ln., Reno
They will be taking unused and/or expired prescription medications, prescription liquids, pet medications and over-the-counter pills.
If you can't make it on Saturday, you can also dispose of your old medications in permanent drop boxes in the lobbies of the Reno Police Department, the Sparks Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and UNR Police Department. Some pharmacies may also have drop-boxes.
Residents outside of Washoe County who’d like to dispose of their prescription drugs can visit this link to find a collection site near them.
The Prescription Drug Round Up is sponsored by Join Together Northern Nevada, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Reno Police Department, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Elks Drug Awareness Program, National Guard Counterdrug Program, Alliance with the Washoe County Medical Society, Nevada Society of Health System Pharmacists, Nevada State Medical Association, Northern Nevada HOPES, Northern Nevada Outreach Team, Raley’s, RALI Nevada, Retail Association of Nevada, Smith’s Food and Drug, Truckee Meadows Water Authority.
(Join Together Northern Nevada)