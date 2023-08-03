The Washoe County Regional Shooting Facility has reopened after being closed nearly one month.
Due to staffing shortages, the Regional Shooting Facility closed earlier this summer to the public until certified staff could be hired. The county says after finding appropriate staff, the facility is now open for target practice, which is particularly important to hunting enthusiasts ahead of hunting season.
The Regional Shooting Facility is open to the public during regular business hours, Friday through Monday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more questions about the Regional Shooting Facility hours and information, visit their webpage, email Washoe311@washoecounty.gov or dial 3-1-1.
(Washoe County)