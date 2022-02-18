sexoffender-failtoregister-Felipe-de-Jesus-Cordero-mug.jpg

The Washoe County Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) arrested an alleged sex offender on non-compliance charges.

Felipe de Jesus Cordero, a Tier I sex offender was previously convicted in Washoe County for Statutory Sexual Seduction of a 15-year-old.

RSONU detectives originally opened an investigation into Cordero in May of 2021 after discovering Cordero was not at his registered address during a compliance check. Since that time, Cordero’s whereabouts were unknown.

Cordero was arrested by the Reno Police Department on February 15, for a misdemeanor warrant. Prior to RSONU detectives being able to add-book Cordero for being a sex offender who was out of compliance, Cordero was released from custody.

RSONU located and arrested Cordero on February 17, and is charged with two felony counts of being a sex offender who failed to update his address and being a sex offender who failed annual verification.

(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)