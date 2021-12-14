The Regional Information Center is reporting the 1,000th COVID-19-related death in Washoe County.
“By now, just about all of us knew someone who left us too soon because of COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “To those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, we send our condolences. This is a tragic milestone for the community and a reminder of how impactful this disease has been.”
The first COVID-19-related death in Washoe County was reported on March 28, 2020, which was 626 days ago.
Of the 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths, only 59 were fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. Forty five of the 59 were 65 years and older, 11 were 50-64 and three were 30-49. All of the other COVID-19 related deaths were individuals that were not fully vaccinated.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for those 16 and older in Washoe County on April 19, 2021, there has been a 41 percent decrease in the COVID-19 fatality rate.