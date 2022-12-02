The Washoe County (Reno, NV) Toys for Tots Campaign, recently announced their campaign drop sites for this holiday season.
As a campaign, the organization is thankful for the outpouring of support from our local businesses community who have taken the initiative and are willing to open their doors to help us take toy donations for the children of Washoe County.
These businesses and their addresses can be found by visiting as the community enters the holiday season, it is the mission of Washoe County’s Toys for Tots campaign to ensure that the unserved children of the community also have a chance to experience the joy of Christmas.
To that end, the campaign has partnered with local businesses who are willing to host donation drop boxes to make it easier for the community to help our campaign serve the children of Washoe County. Over many of the next few weeks, the campaign will also be partnering with local organizations to put on Toy Drives around the community and we encourage the community to follow us on Facebook and Instagram at “Toys for Tots Reno” to stay up to date.
The Washoe County Toys for Tots Campaign is the Truckee Meadows local branch of the Toys for Tots Foundation run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and local Marine Corps League Detachments. The campaign works to provide happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during the Christmas Holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by local Marine Corps Veterans and Volunteers offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime.
These experiences help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year Toys for Tots Reno fulfilled the Holiday hopes and dreams of over ten thousand children across Washoe County and surrounding areas.
For more information, visit Marine Toys for Tots or call 775-782-2249 ext. 0