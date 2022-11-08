Weather Alert

...A band of lake effect snow will impact portions of Storey, southern Washoe, and Douglas Counties and western Carson City through 445 PM PST. This includes the cities of Reno, Sparks, Incline Village, and Spanish Springs... At 351 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a band of lake enhanced snowfall along a line extending from Sutcliffe to near Reno to Incline Village-Crystal Bay. While isolated, quick bursts of snowfall are possible over the next hour or so. HAZARD...Quick snowfall accumulations, low visibility, and icy roadways. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...This is likely to impact the evening commute due to icy roadways. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * CHANGES...Extended the advisory through late Wednesday morning due to continued travel impacts. * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for lower valleys around Reno-Sparks, 3 to 6 inches for the Carson Valley, and 5 to 10 inches for foothill areas above 5000 feet and around Virginia City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. Heaviest snowfall rates expected from mid-morning through late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact all peak commute times through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&