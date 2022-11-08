The Washoe County School Board has voted to start the process of replacing Dr. Angela Taylor on the school board in case she wins a Nevada Assembly Seat.
Taylor is the Democratic candidate for Assembly District 27, running against Carmen Ortiz. She currently holds the District E seat on the school board.
Under Nevada law, no person can hold two offices at the same time.
Trustee Jeff Church asked the item to be postponed over concerns it could influence the election whether Taylor should be involved in the process.
However, the rest of the board disagreed and ultimately voted to adopt the process with Taylor herself abstaining.
Under the approved process, the board would take applications from November 9, 2022 through November 15, 2022.
The board would then pick finalists on November 22 and appoint a replacement in early December.