Washoe County School District Board Of Trustees Budget Meeting

At a meeting on Monday, the Washoe County School Board discussed its budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The meeting was a way for the community to find out how the board plans to allocate the districts money to support it's 62,000 students and 8,000 staff members. The board explains that the fiscal support of school districts in Nevada are anemic-- they say it's all about revenues.
National educational rankings for Nevada:
- 47th in terms of spending per student
- 3rd highest number of enrolled students per teacher
- 28th for average salaries for teachers
- 18th for academic achievement
They're working with a new statewide funding plan that went into effect last year. It was meant to create a more equitable distribution of money per student. The general fund expenditure per pupil affects categories like direct instruction, student and school support, operations and transportation and central services.
They also held a public comment at the end of the meeting. One person asked where the marijuana tax money is going in regards to schools.
Mark Mathers, the Chief Financial Officer says "I am glad to report that virtually all marijuana tax money goes to K-12 education now and it's additive."
Additionally, out of 8,000 staff, the district says there are about 225 who aren't working in the classroom but fill other positions like learning facilitators, special assignments and English Language Design.
Another person asked where the stimulus dollars are going. For phase 1 of the ESSER program money went to PPE and other pandemic expenditures like HVAC systems, teaching and packets for students during the start of the pandemic. Now, in phase two and three the money will impact students ad teachers inside of schools.
Someone else asked what they're doing for small repairs in existing schools.
Pete Etchart, the COO says "We're going to put $135 million a year into our existing schools starting in that 23-24 school year."
The district has a small surplus of about $451,000 that will go to the compensation of staffing levels and other immediate issues facing the district.