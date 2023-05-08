The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is celebrating the lasting and life-changing contributions of educators during National Educator Appreciation Week from May 8 through May 12.
The annual event provides an opportunity for school districts, families, students and communities to honor the work of educators who support learning for students of all ages throughout the year.
"I would like to be the first of many to thank our educators for their dedication to improving the lives and outcomes for our students," said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Enfield. "I am so grateful for the work they do each day to ensure that each of our students are known by name, strength and need and graduate prepared for the future they choose."
There are a variety of celebrations for educators taking place this week:
- Raffle prizes and discounts from generous vendors in our community
- Food truck celebrations
- Celebration signs
- Duty coverage from central office staff
Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt asked the U.S. Congress to establish a National Teacher Day in 1953, and the National PTA established National Teacher Appreciation Week in 1985.
The celebration is always held during the first full week of May, and the Tuesday of that week is National Teacher Day.
(Washoe County School District)