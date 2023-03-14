The Washoe County School District (WCSD), and prominent members of the Sparks community participated in Nevada Moves Day Tuesday.
This statewide event provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate outdoor activities like walking, biking and rolling to school.
Engaging in outdoor activities provides health benefits, helps students boost their energy levels and decreases vehicle traffic around schools and neighborhoods.
“We look forward to this event each year because it’s a great chance for us to reiterate our safety messages to students, staff members and families,” said WCSD School Police Chief Jason Trevino. “Our officers work hard to protect the health and safety of our students as they go to and from school each day, and we are consistently reminding drivers to obey posted speed limits in our school zones and watch for students. As the weather grows warmer and we spend more time outdoors, we hope more of our students and staff will walk and bike to school while remembering to obey traffic rules, look both ways before crossing the street and watch out for each other.”
“There are so many health and environmental benefits to walking and biking to school,” said Jennifer Iveson, coordinator for Safe Routes to School. “We hope more students and families will spend time outdoors in the mornings and afternoons on their way to and from school. We remind both students and drivers to stay alert, stay off their phones and pay attention to help our students and families stay safe.”
The 2023 Nevada Moves Day celebration will take place at schools across the district.
“We hope students and their families will start to incorporate more outdoor activities into every day, not just during school days,” said Iveson.
Nevada Moves Day is sponsored by Safe Routes to School, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC).
(Washoe County School District)