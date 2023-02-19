The Washoe County School District is creating a committee where families can work directly with the superintendent, district leadership team and staff to bring family voice to district-level decision-making.
It's called the Superintendent's Family Action Committee and the school district says the purpose of the committee would allow input on district policies and initiatives directly impacting students and families, create a family voice on district strategies and practices relating to family engagement as well as a structure for shared decision-making and accountability for the district's strategic plan goals.
The committee will be composed of 40 parents, guardians and/or adult family members -8 from each geographic area (4 members from elementary schools, 4 members from middle/high schools).
To ensure the committee reflects the diverse population of Washoe County School District, WCSD will intentionally recruit family members who represent communities who have historically had the least amount of access to the school district and their child's education.
To qualify, an applicant must be a parent, adult family member or guardian of a Washoe County School District student.
The FAC Nomination Form is open from Friday, January 20th - Friday, February 24th. Interested parents, guardians and family members can complete an application/nomination form using the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/tW2VjCrMDV